PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Wednesday in Old Town after police say he confronted a group dedicated to cleaning up downtown Portland and pointed a BB gun at them before firing at a bird.

According to a post shared on Instagram by the Portland Police Bureau, Anthony Kagen got out of his tent and pointed a gun — later identified as a BB gun — at volunteers during a SOLVE cleanup event.

Kagen appeared to then shoot at a bird, and he was detained after officers came to the scene, officials said. Police found a BB gun and more BBs in Kagen’s tent, and PPB said he admitted to using the gun to shoot rodents in the area.

Kagen was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.