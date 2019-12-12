PPB: Man shot, killed by officer had knives

Koben S. Henriksen, 51, was shot in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man shot and killed by Portland police on Sunday was armed with knives, detectives said.

Koben S. Henriksen was shot near SE 103rd Drive and SE Stark Street in the Hazelwood neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a call from someone who reported a man with a knife in his hand in the street.

The PPB said officers approached the individual and “a short time later, officers reported that shots had been fired.” Investigators reported that both non-lethal and lethal rounds were fired.

Henriksen died at the scene. Homicide detectives said knives were recovered near the 51-year-old’s body.

The officer who used lethal force is 7-year PPB veteran Justin Raphael. Officer Daniel Leonard, an 11-year veteran, used less-lethal force. The involved officers have been placed on standard administrative leave.

This was the fifth deadly officer-involved shooting in Portland in 2019.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives think there are others who witnessed the incident who they haven’t yet talked to.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Billy Winters at 503.823.0466 or Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395.

