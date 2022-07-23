PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oaks Amusement Park told visitors to go home early Friday evening after a fight that broke out among minors escalated into a reported threat to “shoot up the park,” Portland police said.

The park confirmed to KOIN 6 News that management decided to close an hour early and cancel the scheduled open skate session for the safety of its patrons and staff.

Officers received a call from park security around 5:45 p.m. that a fight among six minors had erupted and someone may have had a knife, although police said they didn’t see a weapon.

According to PPB, a security guard then heard one of the boys on the phone, telling someone to “come shoot up the park,” although that boy told responding officers he was just asking for a ride.

The boy claimed the threat actually came from a person in the group he was arguing with, police said.

One minor was removed from the park by security, and no arrests were made.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Oaks Park spokesperson Emily MacKay said: “Customer and staff safety is always our top priority at Oaks Park. Unlawful behavior is not tolerated on our property and we have measures in place to deal with individuals who choose not to respect our staff or their fellow park guests. Those protocols were followed yesterday when an incident involving several patrons became a cause of safety concern for park management. We appreciate the outstanding response from yesterday’s park visitors who quickly and courteously followed our directions and vacated the park without further incident. We look forward to many more days of family fun with our friends and neighbors.”