The scene of an officer-involved shooting in Portland’s Lloyd District, June 24, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland police officer was involved in a shooting in the Lloyd District, and one man was rushed to a hospital by ambulance, PPB said in a release.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of NE Holladay Street. The area around NE Holladay Street and Grand Avenue was blocked for the investigation. No officers were hurt, officials said.

A small group of protesters gathered at the scene.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it develops.