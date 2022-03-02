PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A death investigation has turned into a homicide after a medical examiner determined a man died from gunshot wounds in the Overlook Neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.

On February 6, 2022, PPB listed 71-year-old Richard Walloch as a missing person. Wallach was last seen near 10138 Southwest Barbur Boulevard, PPB said.

On Februrary 10, officers found Walloch died at a homeless camp in Overlook Neighborhood.

Originally, officials began a death investigation, but the Medical Examiner’s Office has now determined his death was a homicide from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at (503)823-9773 or via email at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 22-38564.

Officials noted Walloch walked slowly, and believe this may help community members recall seeing him.