PPB reports more than 400 shootings in 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One shooting per day—that’s how many shootings on average the Portland Police Bureau said they have responded to in 2019. On Sunday, they said a string of those shootings were gang-related.

Police are not specifically identifying which shootings were committed by local gangs, but believe this was a concern, especially during the holiday season.

“The victim’s side, the suspect’s side, somebody shootings first and the other guys shoot back,” said Sgt. Kenneth Duilio, a supervisor on the Gun Violence Reduction Team.

PPB Sgt. Kenneth Duilio, December 23, 2019 (KOIN)

Crime scene tape and bullet casings have covered areas throughout Portland in what police said were targeted and retaliatory shootings.

“There were three shootings recently,” said Duilio. “And there has been some shootings in the last few weeks and the last few months that we believe there is some connection with an ongoing beef between a couple groups here in Portland.”

In a press conference on Monday, investigators said they were not sure what started the fighting or even when, but did say people were dying and unintended targets have been hit.

“These shootings are very concerning,” said Duilio. “At one crime scene, there was over 55 casings, a couple other crimes scenes in the 30s and in the 20s.”

PPB Public Information Officer Lt. Tina Jones, December 23, 2019 (KOIN)

PPB is enhancing patrols and working with other agencies, including the District Attorney’s Office, the FBI and other community partners, in hopes of stopping the violence.

“We are talking a lot of rounds that are being fired at events with a lot of people at them, and so the concern is that a lot more people are going to get hit by gunfire and we just can’t have that,” said Lt. Jason Pearce with the GVRT.

Police have investigated 30 homicides this year—21 of those were from shootings. Anyone with information on any of these shootings should contact Portland Police.

Watch the full question and answer session: