One dead after shooting in Old Town near the Burnside Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died after a shooting was reported in Old Town near the Burnside Bridge early Friday morning, police said.

Around 2:17 a.m., Portland police received a call about a possible shooting on NW Second Avenue and NW Couch Street. Once police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers gave trauma first aid to the victim until medical personnel could take over, police said. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

When police arrived at the scene, they say the suspect had already fled.

During the investigation, NW 2nd Avenue is closed between W Burnside Street and NW Davis Street. NW Couch Street is also closed between NW 1st Avenue and NW 3rd Avenue.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774 or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457.