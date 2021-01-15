PPB seeking community input on various directives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s input regarding several directives.
PPB is in the process of reviewing multiple directives and is seeking comments from the community on how to proceed. Those directives include:
- Directive 210.20, Milk Expression
- Directive 414.00, Pregnancy
- Directive 750.00, Bureau Cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force
- Directive 1010.00, Use of Force
- Directive 1010.10, Deadly Force and In-Custody Death Reporting and Investigation Procedures
- Directive 1020.00, Weapons Administration
- Directive 1021.00, Weapons Qualifications
Read more about the directives and provide comments online here.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.