PPB seeking community input on various directives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s input regarding several directives.

PPB is in the process of reviewing multiple directives and is seeking comments from the community on how to proceed. Those directives include:

Directive 210.20, Milk Expression

Directive 414.00, Pregnancy

Directive 750.00, Bureau Cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force

Directive 1010.00, Use of Force

Directive 1010.10, Deadly Force and In-Custody Death Reporting and Investigation Procedures

Directive 1020.00, Weapons Administration

Directive 1021.00, Weapons Qualifications

Read more about the directives and provide comments online here.