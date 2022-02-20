PPB: Shooting started as conflict between armed homeowner, protesters

tails have been released on a mass shooting Saturday night in Normandale Park around the same time a protest was taking place. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New details have been released on a mass shooting Saturday night in Normandale Park around the same time a protest was taking place.

According to a press release sent Sunday afternoon by the Portland Police Bureau, the shooting that ultimately killed one person and wounded five others started as a confrontation between a homeowner and protesters, and both groups were armed.

PPB did not release any further details on the confrontation or shooting, which left a female victim dead and two men and three other women wounded.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Saturday, which was around the same time a march protesting the shooting death of Amir Locke, a Black man shot and killed by Minneapolis police, was slated to happen, according to social media posts.

In the Sunday afternoon update, police recalled the scene as “extremely chaotic, and a number of witnesses were uncooperative with responding officers.”

Police said most people fled the area without talking to police, complicating their investigation. They asked anyone with information to contact Detective Scott Broughton at (503) 823-3774 or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 and reference Case No. 22-47502.

Article continues below slideshow.

Protesters interrupted a Portland police press conference Sunday morning. (KOIN)

Protesters interrupted a Portland police press conference Sunday morning. (KOIN)



During a Sunday morning press conference Portland police held on this and another officer-involved shooting Saturday night that left one person dead, apparent protesters at the scene interrupted the conference and it was canceled as a result.

Lt. Nathan Sheppard with PPB spoke for two minutes at the Sunday morning press conference before protesters interrupted and took control of the platform.

Protesters followed Sheppard as he walked to a car and drove away.

Among other claims, protesters focused on PPB’s response to the shooting that took place Saturday night during a protest for Amir Locke in Portland’s Normandale Park. They alleged police arrested a medic providing aid to someone who had been shot.

KOIN 6 News is working to confirm more details and will update its coverage as more information becomes available.