PPB: Suspect arrested after armed carjacking in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A suspected armed carjacker was arrested Wednesday and faces multiple charges, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The suspect, 35-year-old Brandon Robb, allegedly carjacked someone at gunpoint on February 2 at Southeast 6th Avenue and Southeast Ankeny Street, authorities said.

Three days later, police found the car and found evidence.

After an investigation by the Central Neighborhood Response Team and a detective assigned to the team, officers canvassed the area and found Robb on Wednesday along with additional evidence from his tent near Southeast 7th Avenue and Southeast Ankeny.

Robb faces multiple charges including second degree robbery, unauthorized use of a weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.



PPB noted this is the first arrest and case from the new Central NRT/Detective pilot program, “the close collaboration resulted in a case closure within a week of the initial crime,” PPB said in a press release.

