PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 27-year-old Vancouver resident was arrested and booked for murder in an August 2023 shooting in Portland.

Tyler Cashdollar was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury about 2 weeks after the August 11 slaying of 37-year-old Brandon Lockwood. Lockwood was shot to death at NE 33rd and Elrod Road late that Friday night.

Cashdollar was arrested September 21 and was taken to the Clark County Jail. He will be extradited to Multnomah County to face the murder charge along with unlawful use of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Officials found Brandon S. Lockwood, 37, with a gunshot wound at Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Elrod Road around 10:56 p.m.

