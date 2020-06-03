Resch: ‘PPB did not instigate violence’ at Tuesday protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the 5th straight night thousands of protesters filled Portland streets Tuesday. For the second straight night, the protests were peaceful until the main demonstration ended.

Each of the past 2 nights saw an escalation of violence later in the night and after midnight by a relatively small group of people. Over the past 2 nights, about two dozen people were arrested.

Peaceful day of Portland protests ends with clashes

Photos: 5th night of protests in Portland, June 2, 2020

No curfew planned as Wheeler, leaders talk 5th night of protests

While the situation didn’t deteriorate further, small clashes between these protesters and police continued into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Police systematically moved from street to street, emptying tear gas canisters and using flash bangs to disperse those who remained downtown.

Both news crews and people at the protest captured the events on video.

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty tweeted the use of “tear gas, flash bang grenades, and violence against peaceful protesters..is completely unacceptable.”

In a 5-tweet thread, Hardesty said there is “a lot of work to do to change the culture and system of policing. One part of that is demilitarizing the police.”

At a Wednesday morning press conference, PPB Chief Jami Resch was asked about the tactics police used on the group.

“A group of individuals broke away from a peaceful protest and marched blocks specifically to encounter Portland Police Bureau members at barricades. The PPB did not instigate the violence that began in our city last night,” Resch said.

“Every use of force by a Portland Police Bureau member is documented and investigated. If any actions are found to be out of policy, those actions will be addressed. I will not let the actions of a few individuals intent on causing violence turn this focus on the Portland Police Bureau.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.