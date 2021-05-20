PPB: Teen fires gun at bedroom door with child, 2 adults inside

18-year-old Gage J. Williams faces numerous charges for allegedly firing a gun into a bedroom door, where a 5-year-old child and two adults were (Credit: Portland Police Bureau)

PORLTAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old was arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots through a Northeast Portland apartment bedroom door, where two adults and a 5-year-old boy were inside.

Gage J. Williams is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder in the second degree, and was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Police said officers from the North Precinct responded to the scene on the 3300 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue just before 1 a.m., where they learned a suspect, later identified as Williams, fired a gun into the room where the adults and the child were hiding before fleeing the scene. Authorities said at least three of the round hit the far wall of the room and continued outside.

No injuries were reported.

Officers believed the suspect was still in the area and formed a perimeter, according to a Portland Police Bureau press release. One of the officers monitoring the perimeter saw Williams come out and “the officer challenged him,” the press release stated.

Williams complied and was then taken into custody, while officers found a gun nearby and seized it as evidence, police said.

It’s unclear if Williams has an attorney.