PPB to group in NoPo: Move your cars out of the street

The same area saw a demonstration against evictions on Wednesday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of people gathered Friday night in North Portland and blocked streets with their cars, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said around 11 p.m. people living in the area had called to complain about cars blocking traffic near N. Mississippi Avenue near N. Prescott Street.

Police told the group to move their cars immediately or the vehicles might be cited and towed.

The same area was the site of a demonstration Wednesday night. A group gathered near a home at N Mississippi Avenue and N Albina Avenue to protest evictions with many holding signs that read “Evictions Hurt Everyone” and “Stop the Foreclosure.” More than 50 people held a sit-in demonstration to support a family they say is facing imminent eviction.