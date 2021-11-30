PPB to address spike in 2021 traffic deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This year has seen a spike in traffic-related deaths in Portland. In fact, a 2-year progress report released in September showed traffic deaths increased 34% in 2019.

There have been efforts to reduce the deaths over the past decade, but despite efforts and road improvements, crashes and deaths continue to take place.

The September report noted that on average, there are more than 23,000 crashes in our region each year that result in injury. The report notes that 38% of the people killed in traffic crashes in 2019 were walking.

Tuesday morning, members of the Portland Traffic Division will hold a press conference to answer questions about the reasons why officials believe this spike is taking place and their efforts to minimize the deaths.

KOIN 6 News will have a crew at the press conference, which will be livestreamed on KOIN.com