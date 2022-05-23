PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who appears to have been “severely assaulted” was found in a Southeast Portland parking lot Monday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police were called to a car wash on Southeast 82nd between Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast Foster Road for an apparent assault around 7:30 a.m. PPB told KOIN 6 News a business in the area was opening and found the woman.

Officials tell KOIN 6 News the woman is in critical condition. Her identity has not yet been released.

A significant police presence was on the scene. Authorities say they do not have any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story.