PPS employees hold ‘Rally for Respect and Hazard Pay’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some Portland Public School employees are holding a “Rally for Respect and Hazard Pay” on Wednesday afternoon.

Nutrition service workers are asking for a one-time $1,500 hazard payment for working through a year of the pandemic. Their union leader says the majority-female workforce is the only PPS employee group to have hours and wages cut last year.

Custodians will also be rallying for the district to hire more employees over contractors, as well as hiring enough union staff to clean and disinfect buildings.

The demonstration runs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Beaumont Middle School. KOIN 6 News will continue to provide updates when new information is available.