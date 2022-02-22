PPS meeting gets heated over job cut plans amid low student enrollment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A school board meeting got heated as Portland Public School leaders said they plan to cut teaching jobs, and other positions in elementary and middle schools next school year, as the district deals with steep enrollment declines.

Now, parents, teachers and students are reacting with concern.

“I’d like to start by asking the audience, if you have someone in your school who’s being cut, please stand. This is the impact of the decisions that this board is making,” PPS teacher Grace Groom said.

Parents, teachers and students are speaking out against Portland Public Schools proposed cuts as the teacher’s union says the district is planning to nix 120 teaching positions.

“These cuts can simply be education cuts, we’re not at a time where cutting teachers and or staff makes sense. Frankly, I’m concerned for our students,” Grant High School student Danny Cage said during the meeting.

PPS parent Emily Swanson said “thirty five 8-year-olds, one teacher, and no educational assistant. That is what the district is saying they’ll provide for my daughter’s education.”

Students equal dollars, and enrollment is way down.

While Portland Public Schools won’t see a change in enrollment within their high schools, district officials estimate that elementary schools alone will see a more than 20% decline.

The superintendent said district wide, they’re losing 3,400 students.

“This phenomenon is being repeated in all the metro districts. I can assure you. Tonight ,we want to let you know about staffing measures we’ll be taking in response to this decline,” Superintendent Guadalupe Guerro said.

PPS officials said they will use state and federal pandemic aid to support schools to lessen the impact of staff cutbacks.

“Our plan post-pandemic is to leverage all available revenue streams…as well as one-time resources to support direct services, while being prudent with our ongoing general funds that prioritize sustainable investments in the long term as to not create a fiscal cliff for the school’s system,” Superintendent Guerro said.

Guerrero plans to bring a budget to the school board for consideration in late April, with final board approval expected in June.

KOIN 6 was told no layoffs or school closures are planned, but PPS does expect to lose 7% of its teachers due to attrition.

KOIN 6 asked PPS if that adds up to 120 teaching positions, and is waiting to hear back.