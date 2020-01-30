PPS partners with PGE for climate change, renewable energy education

A partnership between PPS and PGE plans to educate more kids on climate change and renewable energy. Jan. 30, 2020

The developed curriculum will be available to other schools around the country

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More school-aged kids are going to be learning about climate change and renewable energy as a result of a partnership between Portland Public Schools and Portland General Electric.

PGE announced Wednesday morning it’ll be making a $250,000 grant to Portland schools to fund the creation of a first-in-the-nation K-12 grade climate change curriculum. Fifth graders at southeast Portlalnd’s Bridger Elementary School showed PGE’s CEO Maria Pope and Portland School Superintendent Guadalupe Guerro some of what they’re learning about water quality and other climate related work they’ve been doing.

“This is such a great opportunity for our students,” said Julia Brimm-Edwards of the Portland School Board. “They’re the real leaders who’ll have the ability to learn about climate change and sustainability — how to better protect our planet.”

Brimm-Edwards called this a “remarkable gift” from PGE.

“I don’t think there’s anywhere else in the country where students will have the opportunity,” she said.

Many students identify single-use plastics as a major area of concern. They’re also learning about renewable energy. The PGE funding will help Portland schools develop the climate change curriculum.

The curriculum they develop will be available to other schools around the country to use as well.