Portland Public Schools is urging families to talk to their children about drug use

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Public Schools students have recently died from blue fentanyl-laced pills, the district said in an email to families Monday evening.

“These deaths are tragedies, and our heartfelt condolences go out to the families impacted,” the district wrote in the email. ,

Portland Police Bureau confirmed the deaths Monday night. They bureau said officers responded to a suspected overdose death of a teenager Sunday. Police said the teen was in possession of suspected fentanyl pills commonly known as “M30s.”

M30 fentanyl pills – photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau

On Monday, officers responded to another suspected overdose death of a high-school-aged teen. They also had in their possession what police believe are fentanyl pills. Investigators said the pills looked similar to the ones found on Sunday.

Portland Police Bureau said its Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit is working with local and federal law enforcement partners, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office to track down the source of the pills and prevent another overdose death.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said anyone who finds any M30 pills should not handle them and should contact authorities immediately.

The school district said it’s saddened by the deaths and said it shares law enforcement’s concern about the dangerous presence of fentanyl in the community.

PPS is encouraging families to talk to their children about drug use and shared an informational flyer about fentanyl that includes ways to identify authentic oxycodone pills from those containing fentanyl.

The district reminds students that when they self-disclose about substance use, they are exempt from discipline. Students can seek support and help from their counselors, social workers, administrators or other trusted adults.

Students and their families can report confidential concerns about substances circulating in the community by going to safeoregon.com.