PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the shooting incident at Jefferson High School Tuesday, Portland Public Schools superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero sent a letter out to the PPS community.

In the letter, he spoke about PPS’s goals to foster a safe and joyful environment and how violent situations like this shooting affect not just the school, but the entire community.

He then went on to praise the fast response to the situation on Tuesday afternoon and to assure the community that PPS is prepared should a situation like this ever arise again.

“I want to assure you that we have clear steps to assess threats and ensure safety. I’m proud of how quickly, thoroughly, and compassionately our central office and Jefferson leaders responded yesterday.,” Guerrero said. “I certainly hope we don’t have any future instances requiring us to mobilize again, but please know: we are ready to do what we must to keep our students safe.”

He concluded by restating how much PPS cares for the students within their district and that they wish to remain committed to creating and supporting positive learning spaces for students.

“Let us remain strong in our resolve to cultivate and protect safe and positive learning environments on their behalf,” Guerrero said.

Two students were injured in a shooting near the school’s gym just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, with one student hospitalized after being shot in the leg; no arrests have been made.