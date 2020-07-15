PPS to rename Woodrow Wilson High School

The call to change the name was brought by a student group

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools is laying out a plan for renaming its buildings and other spaces — among them is Woodrow Wilson high school.

PPS tells us this comes in response to the continuing unrest in America, including in Portland, as. a reaction to the systematic racism brought into public focus. The plan is to create a “renaming and redefining committee” that will begin in September as part of a five-phase process.

The call for changing Wilson High School – named after former President Woodrow Wilson — was brought up by a student group, the school district says.

Just three weeks ago, Princeton University announced plans to remove the name of former President Wilson from its public policy school because of his segregationist views, reversing a decision the Ivy League school made four years ago to retain the name.

