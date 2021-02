PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Police were called to protect dumpsters full of food at a Fred Meyer in Northeast Portland, clashing with people attempting to salvage items after losing their own groceries due to power outages.

Like many others, the store had reportedly suffered a power outage brought about by the winter weather. The store decided to toss out thousands of food items they say were no longer safe for consumption due to the temperatures items had reached. The decision was made "out of an abundance of caution," according to a Fred Meyer spokesperson.