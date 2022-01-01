Propane leak sets tent ablaze in Portland, 2 severely burned

Two people were severely burned at a tent fire at NE Grand and Everett, January 1, 2022 (PFR)

Man, woman in their 40s rushed to the burn unit for treatment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were severely burned at a tent fire in Northeast Portland Saturday morning, and another person suffered burned hands from a warming fire in Southeast Portland around the same time, PFR officials said.

Around 9:30 a.m. a man and woman were burned on their lower bodies after a loose hose attached to a propane heater inside a tent leaded and caused the explosion and fire. Fire crews rushed to the scene at NE Grand and Everett and doused the flames, but the people were taken to the Emanuel Burn Center for treatment. Their exact conditions aren’t available at this time.

About 30 minutes before that, a man used an accelerant on a warming fire at SE 6th and Woodward, officials said. He suffered second-degree burns on one of his hands, but the man refused to be taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

Warming shelters are available in the area. Call 211 for the latest information.

Four warming shelters that reopened Friday in Multnomah County will remain open until Sunday morning. County leaders said they plan to close the centers around 8 a.m. Sunday.