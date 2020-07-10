Propane tanks, fireworks explode in homeless camp fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homeless encampment caught on fire near a Troutdale truck stop Friday afternoon.
Gresham Fire said when the camp caught on fire, propane tanks and fireworks in the shelter created explosions. The train tracks nearby were shutdown as firefighters responded to the call.
By 4 p.m. the fire was mostly extinguished, and crews remained at the scene to put out any hot spots.
It is unclear if there were any injuries from the fire.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.