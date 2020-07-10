Live Now
Propane tanks, fireworks explode in homeless camp fire

Multnomah County

By 4 p.m. the fire was mostly extinguished

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Gresham firefighters respond to a fire in a homeless camp in Troutdale. July 10, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homeless encampment caught on fire near a Troutdale truck stop Friday afternoon.

Gresham Fire said when the camp caught on fire, propane tanks and fireworks in the shelter created explosions. The train tracks nearby were shutdown as firefighters responded to the call.

By 4 p.m. the fire was mostly extinguished, and crews remained at the scene to put out any hot spots.

It is unclear if there were any injuries from the fire.

