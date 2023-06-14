PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple small businesses in the Portland area have shut down since 2020, citing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and vandalism as their reasons for closing. A local agency wants to prevent that by awarding up to $25,000 to local businesses through a new grant program.

Prosper Portland, the city’s economic and urban development agency, recently announced its Small Business Stabilization Restore Grant. The agency will distribute the grant money across a select number of eligible businesses using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

To be eligible for the program, small businesses must have had an Annual Gross Revenue between $300,000 and $3 million in 2019, started operations before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020, and currently have at least three employees.

Prosper Portland also asks that applicants “be located along commercial corridors of 82nd Avenue, East Portland (I.e., east of I-205), N/NE Portland, Central City, or Inner Westside Portland.”

Additionally, the Small Business Stabilization Restore Grant can only cover certain operational expenses. This includes security and prevention, interior repairs needed for vandalism or break-ins, equipment replacements and more.

Other business expenses, such as graffiti removal or window repair, aren’t included because they’re already covered through Prosper Portland’s Local Small Business Repair Grants.

Companies will be scored based on the number of hired employees, their annual gross revenues from years 2019 to 2022, and whether they’re based in an “underserved and underrepresented” part of Portland.

Furthermore, businesses asking for more than $10,000 in grant money will need to provide referrals from other programs and list the financial grants that they’ve received over the previous 12 months.

Applicants for the grant open this Friday, June 16 before closing on Monday, June 26. The chosen recipients will be officially notified on Monday, July 10.

This is Prosper Portland’s first restore grant, but the agency has additional grant cycles slated for late 2023 and early 2024.