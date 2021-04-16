‘Aggressive’ crowd gathers at Lents Park after police shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of people gathered Friday afternoon at Lents Park after a Portland police officer shot and killed a man earlier in the day.

Police said they were issuing warnings via a sound truck to stay out of the crime scene or risk possible arrest and use of force including chemical and impact munitions. Some people ripped down the yellow crime scene tape and entered the scene around 2:30 p.m. The crowd was also being told to not throw objects at officers.

Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis said a “decent-sized crowd of fairly aggressive people” showed up at the park as detectives responded to process the scene. Police said the “hostile crowd” was yelling at officers and additional officers were called to the scene so that the initial investigation could be completed.

There’s another area inside the park taped off with red crime scene tape where the actual shooting happened that seems to still be intact. pic.twitter.com/4z2aito7MF — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) April 16, 2021

Davis said people can expect a delay in police service on Friday afternoon due to the response to the shooting scene.

Mayor Ted Wheeler urged members of the public to stay peaceful.

“I visited the scene this morning to show respect for the individual, their family, the officers, and our community,” Wheeler said in a statement. “I received a preliminary briefing and will continue to receive updates as information becomes available. I recognize why people are concerned and possibly angry. While our understanding of this incident evolves, I urge everyone to proceed with empathy and peace.”

