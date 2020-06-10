Bike ride, rally on Day 13 of protests in Portland

Hundreds of demonstrators organized outside of Revolution Hall on Saturday. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)

Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd continue across the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators are once again taking to the streets of Portland on Wednesday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The groups Care Not Cops and Don’t Shoot PDX hosted a “Disband PPB” rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza. Organizers held a press conference at noon and planned to live stream a city budget hearing. Demonstrators were encouraged to share testimony in support of disbanding the Portland Police Bureau.

A community bike ride is set to start Wednesday evening in Northeast Portland. Black Girls Do Bike Portland are hosting the event. The community is welcome to join and people are asked to meet at 6:15 p.m. at Irvington Park at the corner of 7th and Fremont.

Portland’s 13th day of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, follows a “day of rest” in which protesters listened to speeches in Southeast Portland in lieu of marching.

