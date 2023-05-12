PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters are calling out the City of Portland for their lack of action in enforcing camping bans along Safe Routes to School.

On Friday, they spray-painted “SAFE ROUTES TO SCHOOL” on a sidewalk in Northwest Portland.

The City of Portland passed an emergency declaration last fall banning camping along safe routes and within 150 feet of a school. However, neighbors said it’s not being enforced.

“We want the city and state to make housing and shelter,” said Kara Shane Colley who lives in Portland. “Particularly near a park or a school, there should be no camping.”

KOIN 6 reached out to the City of Portland for a response and a spokesperson said they have no comment to share at this time.