Proud Boy settles case, admits assault during protest

Prosecutors say this photo shows Alan Swinney drawing his handgun and holding his finger on the trigger during a protest on August 22, 2020 (courtesy Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A member of the far-right group the Proud Boys has admitted to assaulting a woman during an August 2020 protest in Portland as part of a civil settlement.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Alan Swinney as part of the settlement won’t have to pay an agreed-upon $250,000 in damages. Swinney accepted the settlement Tuesday as the second day of jury selection was about to take place for his civil trial in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

The case stemmed from Megan McLain’s allegations that Swinney fired a paintball gun at her during demonstrations on Aug. 22, 2020 and later doused her with bear Mace.