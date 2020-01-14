Proud Boy ‘Tiny’ Toese expected to take assault plea

Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, an admitted member of the Proud Boys, in a Multnomah County court for his first appearance on assault charges, October 7, 2019 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tusitala Toese, a familiar right-wing protester known by his nickname “Tiny,” is expected to take a plea deal to assault charges in a scheduled court appearance Tuesday morning.

Toese, 23, was arrested on October 4 at the Portland International Airport for outstanding warrants for 3rd- and 4th-degree assault connected to an incident in 2018.

The self-described “proud western chauvinist” and member of the Proud Boys is accused of assaulting Tim Ledwith on June 8, 2018.

Tim Ledwith, who was allegedly assaulted by Tusitala Toese in July 2018, speaks with reporters outside the Multnomah County Courthouse after Toese made his first appearance on assault charges, October 7, 2019 (KOIN)

Ledwith is expected to make a victim impact statement before Toese is sentenced. When Toese first appeared in court on these charges in October 2019, Ledwith spoke with reporters outside court.

“It’s funny to show up when you don’t want people to think you’re part of a hate gang and with the hate gang,” Ledwith said. “I don’t have much to say. I just wished he stayed in Samoa.”

Second person pleaded guilty

A little more than a year after the assault, another Proud Boys member, Donovan Flippo, pleaded guilty in the attack.

The victim told police he was crossing south on Northeast 12th Avenue and Broadway when he noticed a truck stopped at a red light. The people inside of the truck were shouting “politically-based comments,” the victim said. Police said the victim yelled back and Flippo got out of the truck, argued with the victim and assaulted him — leaving him with a concussion and in need of stitches to his lip.

Flippo pleaded guilty to the assault in July 2019. He was sentenced to 8 days in jail, 2 years probation and community service.

2 plead guilty to riot charge

On Monday, 2 men of 6 accused of inciting a riot between right-wing Patriot Prayer and left-leaning antifa outside a Portland pub pleaded guilty and were sentenced.

Matthew Cooper pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of riot outside the now-shuttered Cider Riot pub during the May Day clash. In addition to the ban on attending protests, Cooper was sentenced to three years of probation.

Christopher Ponte pleaded no contest to riot and was sentenced to the protesting ban, three years probation and 10 days in jail.