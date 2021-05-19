Providence Bridge Pedal returning this summer

Hundreds of bicyclists cross the Ross Island Bridge during the Providence Bridge Pedal Sunday, Aug. 14, 2011, in downtown Portland, Ore. The 16th anniversary celebration of Providence Bridge Pedal offers the one opportunity each year to enjoy the Willamette River bridges including the top decks of the Fremont and Marquam bridges from the best possible […]

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Providence Bridge Pedal is returning for its 25th anniversary!

Grab your bike or pull out those walking shoes, the popular Portland cycling event is returning after taking a pause last year due to the pandemic. The Providence Bridge Pedal is back on August 8 with safe, socially distanced family-friendly routes.

The event will have car-free routes on top of the Marquam and Fremont bridges, an optional expanded route crossing 11 bridges, along with the Kids Pedal and Bridge Stride.

Although COVID-19 guidelines may change by August, event organizers are preparing to adjust safety measures to mitigate any coronavirus spread. As of now, they are planning to modify the registry and will-call sites, downsize finish-line activities, as well as adjusting the packaging of food and water offered to people participating.

If the event is forced to be canceled due to COVID-19, everyone will have the option of either transferring their registration to 2022 or receiving a full refund.

Organizers are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon with more information. KOIN 6 News will update this story when new information is available.