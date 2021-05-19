Providence Bridge Pedal returning this summer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Providence Bridge Pedal is returning for its 25th anniversary!
Grab your bike or pull out those walking shoes, the popular Portland cycling event is returning after taking a pause last year due to the pandemic. The Providence Bridge Pedal is back on August 8 with safe, socially distanced family-friendly routes.
The event will have car-free routes on top of the Marquam and Fremont bridges, an optional expanded route crossing 11 bridges, along with the Kids Pedal and Bridge Stride.
Although COVID-19 guidelines may change by August, event organizers are preparing to adjust safety measures to mitigate any coronavirus spread. As of now, they are planning to modify the registry and will-call sites, downsize finish-line activities, as well as adjusting the packaging of food and water offered to people participating.
If the event is forced to be canceled due to COVID-19, everyone will have the option of either transferring their registration to 2022 or receiving a full refund.
Organizers are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon with more information. KOIN 6 News will update this story when new information is available.