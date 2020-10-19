Pumpkin patch traditions continue despite virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many Portland-area residents, who all had the same idea of seasonal fun in mind, ventured out to Sauvie Island over the weekend to visit the pumpkin patch.

Traffic out to the island was heavy, and when visitors arrived, they discovered a completely new set up designed to maintain social distancing. The modifications included the hayrides as well as the corn maze.

“We did extra wide, double-wide pathways so it’s a huge, 9-acre corn maze. We’ve got 12-foot wide pathways. We also did the design this year to minimize surprise interactions—in other words, there are less corners where you can walk around and come into contact with other people,” explained Jim Topaz, owner of Topaz Farms.

Visitors pick out a pumpkin at Topaz Farm on Sauvie Island. October 18, 2020 (KOIN)

Many of the guests were appreciative of these precautions, some said they would not have come out if they didn’t feel safe.

“Originally, we were worried about how crowded it would be. We felt safe that it was outdoors and everyone was wearing a mask, everyone’s pretty good about social distancing,” said visitor Louis Perez.

This is the first year of operation for Topaz Farm. It’s just one of many pumpkin patches on Sauvie Island that are now open for the Halloween season.