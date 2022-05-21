PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A puppy was stolen from her owner’s car early Friday morning in downtown Portland, and police are asking the public for help in finding her.

Oreo is 6 months old and was taken during a car prowl while her owner was at work, police said. It happened near the corner of Southwest 6th Avenue and Oak Street.

The Portland Police Bureau shared a photo of the pup to Twitter in hopes of finding her. Oreo has heterochromia — two different colored eyes — dark and white fur with white paws. Her face is mostly white with a unique dark masking coloration over her eyes.

“She is loved and missed by her owner,” PPB wrote in the Tweet.

Police are asking anyone who sees Oreo to contact them and reference Case No. 22-133106.