Questions unanswered after Portland Airbnb shootout

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many questions are still unanswered after dozens of gunshots interrupted a party at an Airbnb in North Portland over the weekend. The apparent shootout injured one woman, and damaged nearby homes and cars.

Portland Police found evidence of more than 55 shots fired outside of a home being used as an Airbnb Friday night. December 6, 2019 (PPB)

It happened late Friday night on North Gantenbein Avenue. Since then, KOIN 6 News has learned that shots were fired into the house and gunfire was returned from inside the house. Neighbors said the owner was not home at the time, and not told that the one-night rental was going to be used for a large gathering.

When the shooting unfolded late Friday night, nearby neighbors ducked for cover inside their homes, terrified by the flying bullets.

“A ton of gunshots—we could feel them in our home,” said resident Lisa Marie White. “I dropped to the ground.”

White went to grab her infant child to make sure she wasn’t hit by stray bullets. Thankfully, her house was not hit. Police found one woman injured inside the Airbnb—her injuries were non-life-threatening. Police said the victim was a 28-year-old woman, and she doesn’t know who shot her.

Bullet hole marked in a NE Portland home. December 9, 2019 (KOIN)

The city’s Gun Violence Reduction Team is now working the case. Authorities found evidence that multiple guns were used in the shooting.

Airbnb said it banned rentals from being used for parties and is in touch with the longtime host of the house to help handle insurance claims.

Several homes in the neighborhood that rent rooms through Airbnb, but neighbors said they have never had trouble like this before.

