Rally participants share ideas on ways to reduce violence in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rally to stop the rise in violence took place in Portland’s Pioneer Courthouse Square Sunday.

Religious leaders, performers, and volunteers came together to discuss ways to reduce the violence in the city.

One non-profit at the rally, Lift Every Voice Oregon, wants to add background checks and reduce the number of automatic assault weapons on the streets.

“We’re trying to just get some reasonable measures to reduce the number of really dangerous weapons and basically have a license to get a gun, so we’re sure that we have responsible owners,” said Elizabeth McKenna, a volunteer with Lift Every Voice Oregon.

Those measures still need signatures before they appear on the ballot. People can add signatures to the initiative petitions on Lift Every Voice Oregon’s website.