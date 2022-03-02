PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Zoo announced that a rare African antelope in their care is on the road to recovery after facing health risks as a newborn.

On February 2, 7-year-old bontebok Winter gave birth to the calf, but keepers quickly grew concerned as she wasn’t nursing her newborn.

“She was taking care of her calf right away,” Kelly Gomez, who oversees the zoo’s Africa section, said. “But she just wasn’t nursing. Sometimes new moms need a little help getting started.”

The calf weighed 18 pounds at birth, and seemed healthy, but she wasn’t getting colostrum through nursing and lacked antibodies to fight off infection, the zoo explained.

Luckily, veterinarians banked plasma from the calf’s father as a precaution and the calf was able to get a transfusion.

“We were giving her supplemental bottle-feedings and then returning her back to mom,” Gomez said. “After a few days, Winter started to nurse her a little bit, and we gradually reduced the bottle-feedings as the nursing became more consistent. She’s a very strong, robust little calf.”

The calf now weighs about 34 pounds, however guests will have to wait until she’s a little bigger, and for warmer weather, before she explores the zoo’s Africa savanna.

“A couple hundred years ago, the bontebok was headed for almost certain extinction,” Gomez said. “The fact that they are still around shows how people can make a difference in helping wildlife.”

According to The Nature Conservancy’s Matt Miller “it is arguably the first African animal saved from human-caused extinction,” he wrote in the conservancy’s science blog. “Its rescue is flat-out one of the most dramatic conservation success stories anywhere.”

The Oregon Zoo said bontebok’s came close to extinction in the 18th and 19th centuries when they were hunted by Dutch settlers in southern Africa.

By 1837 farmers created an antelope preserve to save the last 17 bontebok. Later, in 1931, Bontebok National Park was created, and the species started to rebound. The bontebok population is now at an estimated 2,500 to 3,000, the zoo said.

“It’s an incredible conservation story,” Gomez said. “Hopefully, we can inspire some similar success stories for the future.”