Record number of digital checkouts from Mult. Co. libraries in 2019

Multnomah County

These were the most borrowed titles

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama was the top ebook and the top audiobook borrowed through Multnomah County Library’s digital collection in 2019 (Hannah Ray Lambert)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Library achieved a record-breaking 3 million digital checkouts last year. That puts it in the top 15 for libraries around the world that use the digital reading platform Rakuten OverDrive.

The top 5 e-books borrowed through Multnomah County Library’s digital collection were:

  1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
  2. “Educated” by Tara Westover
  3. “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
  4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
  5. “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan

The top 5 audiobooks were:

  1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
  2. “You Are a Badass” by Jen Sincero
  3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller
  4. “Educated” by Tara Westover
  5. “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng

While some readers still prefer the feel (and smell) of physical books, digital checkouts have been rising quickly. There are now 5,000 e-book checkouts every day in Multnomah County.

Readers only need a library card to access digital books. They can read or listen to them on most phones and computers. If you live in a different county, check with your library to see if it has digital options.

