Record number of digital checkouts from Mult. Co. libraries in 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Library achieved a record-breaking 3 million digital checkouts last year. That puts it in the top 15 for libraries around the world that use the digital reading platform Rakuten OverDrive.
The top 5 e-books borrowed through Multnomah County Library’s digital collection were:
- “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
- “Educated” by Tara Westover
- “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
- “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan
The top 5 audiobooks were:
- “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
- “You Are a Badass” by Jen Sincero
- “Circe” by Madeline Miller
- “Educated” by Tara Westover
- “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng
While some readers still prefer the feel (and smell) of physical books, digital checkouts have been rising quickly. There are now 5,000 e-book checkouts every day in Multnomah County.
Readers only need a library card to access digital books. They can read or listen to them on most phones and computers. If you live in a different county, check with your library to see if it has digital options.
