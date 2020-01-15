Record number of digital checkouts from Mult. Co. libraries in 2019

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama was the top ebook and the top audiobook borrowed through Multnomah County Library’s digital collection in 2019 (Hannah Ray Lambert)

These were the most borrowed titles

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Library achieved a record-breaking 3 million digital checkouts last year. That puts it in the top 15 for libraries around the world that use the digital reading platform Rakuten OverDrive.

The top 5 e-books borrowed through Multnomah County Library’s digital collection were:

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama “Educated” by Tara Westover “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan

The top 5 audiobooks were:

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama “You Are a Badass” by Jen Sincero “Circe” by Madeline Miller “Educated” by Tara Westover “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng

While some readers still prefer the feel (and smell) of physical books, digital checkouts have been rising quickly. There are now 5,000 e-book checkouts every day in Multnomah County.

Readers only need a library card to access digital books. They can read or listen to them on most phones and computers. If you live in a different county, check with your library to see if it has digital options.

