Barricade remains following N Portland eviction protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler made it clear Tuesday night: The illegal “encampment and occupation” of a house on Mississippi Avenue in North Portland will end.

Wheeler said he authorized police to use “all lawful means to end the illegal occupation on North Mississippi Avenue” and said there would be “no autonomous zone” in Portland. (Read his full statement here.) However, barricades remained at the property into Wednesday morning as protesters kept a wary eye out for any police presence.

For many weeks, the “Red House” on Mississippi has been a focal point for protesters trying to shine a light on gentrification and evictions during this pandemic. But this eviction action began in February — before the pandemic. The house in question does not fall under the emergency eviction moratorium active in Oregon through the end of December because the moratoriums “do not apply to evictions based on post-nonjudicial foreclosures,” according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatcher data from the past three months shows police have had more than 80 calls about the alleged trespassers, including gunfire, burglary, thefts, vandalism, threats and other disturbances.

What happened Tuesday

Multnomah County Sheriff deputies arrived at the house on the 4400 block of Mississippi Avenue, which has seen demonstrations against gentrification since the late summer, around 5 a.m. on Tuesday to “re-secure” the home. The Black family that had lived at the home, the Kinney family, were first served an eviction notice in September, according to the sheriff’s office.

Protesters put up barricades surrounding the “Red House” on N. Mississippi, which has been a focus of demonstrators in 2020; on Dec. 8, 2020, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies “re-secured” the property, resulting in demonstrators at the scene. (Photo: KOIN)

More than a dozen people were arrested and a crowd barricaded a road as police and protesters clashed Tuesday outside the “Red House” on Mississippi Avenue in North Portland.

The sheriff’s office said two guns were also found in the house, along with two sets of body armor and vests, and what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail in the backyard.

By 1 p.m., Portland police arrested 6 more people and reported rocks and paint-filled balloons thrown at officers as they tried to disperse the protesters.

Protesters broke police vehicle windows and popped the tires of two police vehicles, according to officials. Officers said that after they pulled back, the crowd stockpiled rocks and used fencing to block North Mississippi Avenue.

North Mississippi remained blocked into Tuesday night as protesters barricaded the street. Protesters told KOIN 6 News off camera there were still people in the home and they were protesting Tuesday morning’s arrests in addition to the eviction order.

The Kinney family and their supporters say the eviction is illegal. The family is seeking to raise $250,000 on GoFundMe.