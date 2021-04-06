‘Rediscover Portland’ aims to bring visitors back

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a year of the pandemic and protests that garnered national attention, Travel Portland and Airbnb are teaming up to bring visitors to Portland.

The goal of Rediscover Portland is to support economic recovery as the pandemic begins to wind down. It will promote safe, domestic travel with a focus on local businesses, unique stays and experiences that highlight the best the Rose City has to offer.

A social media and email campaign will target people in Eugene, Bend and other cities along the West Coast of the United States.