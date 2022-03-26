PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Reed College has acknowledged that a video posted to TikTok and Twitter “shows a Reed faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business.”

Reed President Audrey Bilger and Dean of the Faculty Professor Kathy Oleson commented Friday about the video in a message posted on the college’s website.

They say they support the employees who were insulted in the video. They say the matter has their full attention and they plan to determine the accuracy of the video and follow their guidelines for “addressing discriminatory speech.”

It’s unclear when or where the video was recorded.