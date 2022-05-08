PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Reigning Roses Walk for Mother’s Day has returned.

The 5k walk through Northwest Portland raises money for women and children experiencing trauma and poverty. It was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

The event started at the new Rose Haven shelter on NW Glisan Street around 10 a.m. and is set to last into the afternoon. While pre-registration has closed, walk-ins are welcome at 11:30 a.m., the website said.

Music, mimosas and raffles took place before the walk, and those taking part in the 5k through the Alphabet District are encouraged to stop at giveaway stations for refreshments along the way.