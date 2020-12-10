Relief funds available for small businesses, restaurants in MultCo

Each grant will be in the amount of $2,500

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While many families have struggled during the pandemic, so have many businesses — but, there may be some new help available.

Several grants are currently available as Multnomah County works to distribute millions of dollars in CARES Act relief funds to local businesses. The county is dedicating $5.3 million to restaurants, food carts, bed and breakfasts, benevolent associations, caterers and limited-service restaurants. Multnomah County business owners with five or fewer licenses can apply for $500 per license for food carts and $1,500 per license for restaurants or other license types.

Applications open on Thursday and are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15.

Also starting on Thursday morning, businesses specifically in East Multnomah County can start applying for a piece of nearly $1 million in grants. Businesses most affected by the recent COVID-19 restrictions will be prioritized.

To be eligible, businesses must be located in the cities of Fairview, Gresham, Troutdale, Wood Village or surrounding areas of unincorporated East Multnomah County. Qualifying businesses must not have a 2019 tax revenue that exceeds $2 million and must have a registered license for 2020.

Each grant will be in the amount of $2,500. An advisory committee will conduct the selection process based on a per capita metric.

Applications close at 8 p.m. on Monday, December 14. Selected applicants will be notified on December 30 and funds will be distributed by March 31, 2021.

For more information on how to apply, visit the Portland Business Alliance website.

“We know the need is great right now, and the opportunity to distribute these funds to small businesses most impacted in East Multnomah County was something we knew this group could help with in a short amount of time,” Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said. “We are grateful for the partnership to assist in distributing these CARES Act funds equitably and expediently to business owners who need it most right now.”