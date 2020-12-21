Report: 113 homeless people died in Multnomah County in 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County has set a grim record by logging the most deaths in one year among its homeless population.

According to the annual report Domicile Unknown, 113 people in the county without an address or residence died in 2019. Though 2019’s figure is record-breaking, officials said the the proportion of medical examiner deaths occurring in homeless individuals have remained mostly steady.

In 2018, 92 people died, preceded by 79 in 2017; 80 in 2016; 88 in 2015; 56 in 2014; 32 in 2013; 56 in 2012; and 47 in 2011.

Data showed that drugs or alcohol caused–or contributed to–about half of all deaths recorded last year. Methamphetamines were a leading cause and contributor of deaths associated with drugs or alcohol, followed by opioids, according to the report. Furthermore, the combination of methamphetamine and opioids occurred in a quarter of cases where drugs or alcohol caused or contributed to death.

Nearly half of those who died (53) were found in outdoor public spaces that included

sidewalks, parks and homeless encampments. Another 10 people were discovered in outdoor

spaces that were privately owned, such as parking lots.

Hypothermia caused or contributed to the death of four people.

Read the full report below