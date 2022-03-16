Public data, reviews and survey responses were used to create the list

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re wondering where you should live in Portland, a new report found the best places to live in the city.

To create the list, Niche, a rankings and review site, used public data sources including the U.S. Department of Education, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The website also looked at reviews and survey responses “to help you understand what a place is really like.”

Below, you will find the top five places to live in Portland.

#5. Northwest District

“Living in Northwest District offers residents a dense urban feel and most residents rent their homes,” Niche reported. “In Northwest District, there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Northwest District and residents tend to be liberal.”

Population: 22,106

Median home value: $617,531

Median rent: $1,409

Median household income: $90,072

Crime and safety: C+

Diversity: B+

#4. Bethany

“Living in Bethany offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Bethany there are a lot of parks,” Niche said. “Many families live in Bethany and residents tend to have moderate political views.”

Population: 26,501

Median home value: $557,300

Median rent: $1,682

Median household income: $135,800

Diversity: A+

Jobs: A-

#3. Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights, Niche said, offers residents an urban-suburban mix feel and most residents own their homes. People can find a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops and parks.

The website says that many young professionals live in the area, and residents tend to have moderate political views.

Population: 2,953

Median home value: $718,756

Median rent: $1,669

Median household income: $150,904

Crime and safety: B+

Diversity: A+

#2. Eastmoreland

The neighborhood is a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their home, according to Niche.

“Many families and young professionals live in Eastmoreland, and residents tend to be liberal,” the website added.

Population: 6,700

Median home value: $696,626

Median rent: $1,659

Median household income: $152,731

Crime and safety: B+

Diversity: B

#1. Healy Heights

The report says the area is a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. According to Niche, many families live in the neighborhood, and residents tend to be liberal.

Population: 1,182

Median home value: $862,100

Median rent: $1,897

Median household income: $220,357

Crime and safety: A+

Diversity: C+

For the full list, click here.