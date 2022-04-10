PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple police officers are responding to a reported shooting Sunday morning in downtown Portland.

According to an alert from the Bureau of Emergency Communications, officers were headed to the scene after 10 a.m. near the corner of Southwest 12th Avenue and Clay Street.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau for more information.

This reported shooting comes as the city struggles to contain gun violence downtown. This week, two people were killed within 14 hours of each other in Old Town. A man was shot in the neck Friday morning under the Burnside Bridge, and the night before, a person was shot near NW 6th Avenue and Burnside.

Both victims died in those shootings. The circumstances leading up to Sunday’s reported shooting are unclear, and it is unknown whether anyone is injured.

This is a developing story.