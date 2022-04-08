PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting Friday in Northwest Portland, police said.

Multiple officers responded to the scene just before noon along NW Naito Parkway near the Burnside Bridge overpass.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News someone has been detained “pending further investigation.” Police said the man’s injuries may be life-threatening, but his exact condition is unknown.

Neither the man or the person who has been detained have been identified.

PPB did not immediately release any further details.

A witness told a KOIN 6 News crew at the scene he thinks a homeless man was shot in the neck. The witness said he saw the shooter running away, dressed in all black with a ski mask, beanie and blue flip flops.

NW Naito Pkwy is closed between NW Couch Street and SW Ash Street. Drivers intending to pass through the area should make other plans as police told KOIN 6 News they estimate the riverside roadway will be closed “for a while.”

This is a developing story.