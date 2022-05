Details leading up to the incident are unclear

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police responded to a reported shooting Thursday morning in the Pearl District to find a man and dog both injured.

Multiple officers went to the scene near the corner of Northwest 10th Ave and Everett Street. The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News when officers arrived, they found a man with a dog bite and a dog shot.

The circumstances that led up to the incident are unclear.

KOIN 6 News has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.