‘Reprehensible’: Noose found in Portland construction site

The 4th and Montgomery building in downtown Portland is set to be completed in October 2020. (PSU)

4th and Montgomery Building a joint facility to open later in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A noose was found in an under-construction downtown Portland building in late May, prompting a police report and a joint statement denouncing this “disgusting act of racism.”

The noose was found May 20 at the Fourth and Montgomery Building, which will jointly house Portland State University, Portland Community College, OHSU and the City of Portland.

Andersen Construction, the lead contractor on the 7-story building, filed a police report, began their own investigation, offered support to workers and mandated training for all craftspeople, a statement released Tuesday said.

The joint statement, signed by PSU President Stephen Percy, PCC Executive VP Sylvia Kelley, OHSU President Danny Jacobs and the City of Portland’s Chief Administrative Officer Tom Rinehart, called this “act of hatred” heartbreaking.

“It is reprehensible. And it is particularly troubling at a moment when our country seems to be waking up – finally – to the legacy of slavery and our collective failure to address anti-Black racism. Incidents like this one, and similar incidents happening around the country, remind us how deeply racism is embedded in our culture and how far we have to go to attain justice for Black Americans,” the statement said.

They said they realize their obligation to promote accountability and transformation.

“We, as leaders, recognize the country’s long-standing history of racial violence, intimidation and systemic oppression. Each of our organizations is deeply committed to ensuring a safe and inclusive workplace.”

The building is expected to be completed in the fall.

