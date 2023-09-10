PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The vote to create the city ordinance banning open-air drug use was unanimous.

According to Commissioner Carmen Rubio, her support for the move hinged on the fact that all Portlanders should feel safe in public spaces and this will allow police to focus on the most dangerous drugs on Portland’s streets.

Commissioner Rubio joined KOIN 6 News’ Brandon Thompson on Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the new ordinance, reforms to the city’s permitting process and housing.

